Venomous blue sea dragons spotted in the Outer Banks can sting you even if they're dead

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — No you’re not in Dragonstone, but apparently dragons do live on the beaches in the Outer Banks — specifically the blue sea dragon.

According to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the blue sea dragon, also known as the Glaucus atlanticus, is a species of sea slug that lives in the open ocean and is of the Glaucidae family.

Though beautiful and fascinating, the little creature is venomous and can occasionally get stranded on dry land when there is extreme weather with high winds.

They grow up to about an inch long, but don’t let their cute size fool you. The blue sea dragon’s favorite meal is the Portuguese man o’ war, and because their meals consist of a venomous jellyfish, they are able to store and use that venom as their own form of defense.

The blue sea dragon concentrates the ingested venom of the Portuguese man o’ war allowing it to have a sting even more powerful and painful than the blue jellyfish.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore says if you come across the blue sea dragon admire it from a safe distance and be cautious of more that could be nearby. The blue beauties can travel in groups known as “blue fleets.”

Dead or alive, they can still be venomous.