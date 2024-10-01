Victims of deadly Kill Devil Hills airport crash identified; crash still under investigation

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Wright Brothers National Memorial has revealed the names of the victims who died when they were aboard a Cirrus SR-22 airplane when it crashed Saturday evening.

The five people on board the airplane were 31-year-old, Shashwat Ajit Adhikari, of Silver Spring, Maryland; 43-year-old, Jason Ray Campbell, of Southern Pines, North Carolina; 39-year-old, Kate McAllister Neely, of Southern Pines, North Carolina; 44-year-old, Matthew Arthur Fassnacht, of Marietta, Georgia; and a 6-year-old child.

The plane was on a multi-leg flight, that flight logs show originated out of Moore County and had most recently departed from Dare County Regional Airport, less than 10 miles away, before its approach at First Flight.

The NTSB reported that the plane hit a tree just before fatally crashing at Kill Devil Hills airport. Footage and images obtained at the scene Sunday showed a pile of mangled metal and broken glass in the woods near the runway.

First Flight Airport is not a towered airport, meaning that pilots do not communicate with a traffic control tower when arriving or departing.

The NTSB is still investigating the cause of the crash. A final report of the incident will take between 9-12 months to complete.

They are asking anyone who lives nearby or witnessed the crash or aftermath to reach out to witness@ntsb.gov.

