Woman in viral Currituck Co. school bus video regrets using slur, not her actions

WARNING: This article contains language that some may find offensive.

The woman seen in a now-viral video (shown below) yelling expletives, including the N-word, allegedly in the direction of students on a Currituck County Schools bus last week has been criminally charged. Now, she’s speaking with News 3 about what prompted the outburst — and the alleged events leading up to the incident.

Watch: Video shows adult allegedly calling student the N-word on Currituck Co. school bus

Samantha Spoor, 35, was arrested and charged Friday with communicating threats, trespassing, and disorderly conduct. She was under a $2,000 secured bond and has since bonded out.

In the video, taken Thursday, May 15, Spoor is heard on the bus yelling: "Sit the f*ck down. Ain't none of you gonna do f*cking sh*t. Record it for your motherf*cking mama, I live over here. Send her. F*cking n*****.”

The video has been viewed more than 1.7 million times across News 3’s social media, sparking outrage in the comments about Spoor’s behavior – particularly her use of the N-word.

Spoor, who spoke to News 3 Outer Banks reporter Will Thomas Monday, says her son attended Moyock Middle School, and has allegedly been bullied. She said she has now pulled her son out of the school.

Spoor says before the bus incident, she had approached the school’s principal and the school district’s transportation department about the alleged bullying. She further claims that moments before she got on the bus, kids were allegedly kicking her son.

An arrest warrant for Spoor obtained by News 3 elaborates on the charges she’s facing: It alleges she threatened to “physically injure the person of multiple children” on the bus and yelled, “I will f*** you up” while pointing at the children.

We also obtained the written statement the bus driver made following the incident. The driver claims that when she opened the bus door to let kids off, Spoor “marches on there cussing everyone out, threatening to beat these kids a**. Saying racial slurs several times.” The statement also claims the mom “has done this several times before.”

Spoor said the threats made on the bus were directed at the parents of children who were allegedly bullying her son, although the warrant did not mention the presence of anyone other than Spoor, the students and the bus driver.

Despite her use of the N-word – which Spoor did not deny using – she says her comments were not racially motivated.

When News 3’s Will Thomas asked her if she would change anything if she could do it over, she said, "I wouldn’t use the same language. But I’d do it all over again to protect my kid."

Monday afternoon, News 3 spoke on the phone with Christina Bailey, who says her student was the target of the racial slur. On the phone, she said, "It is very disappointing to see that an adult would act this way toward children."

Also on Monday, Thomas emailed Currituck County Schools twice throughout the day, asking specifically if a review of their transportation protocols is leading to any changes. He also wanted to know if Spoor's complaints about alleged bullying on the bus were communicated to them.

A school spokesperson replied but did not address the alleged bullying, only saying the district continues to review protocol and procedures as they pertain to bus safety.

Spoor’s next hearing is set for June 27.