Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityPortsmouth

Actions

1 person with third-degree burns after Portsmouth boat explosion

Two people injured, but expected to survive
Possible small boat explosion seriously injures several people, starts fire in Portsmouth
Portsmouth boat explosion 5 22 24
US Coast Guard members on a boat in Portsmouth
processed-6E62C4BA-D31A-49E6-ADA9-01628A5B7E61.jpeg
processed-157C4634-C2BF-44DC-8E19-7756B3F8D42B.jpeg
processed-A3BE890B-1DC5-4D32-9738-3D2606118CA0.jpeg
Posted at 5:49 PM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 17:49:11-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The street outside United Shipboard Alterations and Repairs in Portsmouth was full of emergency vehicles Wednesday night after a boat exploded while it was being worked on.

The general manager said they were working on his boat to get it ready for the season, and he was even planning to go down to Florida with it over Memorial Day weekend.

He thinks static electricity may have ignited the gas in the boat.

processed-6E62C4BA-D31A-49E6-ADA9-01628A5B7E61.jpeg

Portsmouth

Small boat explosion seriously injures 2 people, starts fire in Portsmouth

Sammi Bilitz
7:10 PM, May 22, 2024

He also said one of the people working on the boat suffered third-degree burns and was still in the hospital Thursday. Another person had minor injuries.

While this explosion happened on land, it's an example of the dangers that can happen with boating.

“Always follow the proper service manual for the specific engine on your boat in general and each specific component you’re working on," U.S. Coast Guard MK1 Ethan Wenzel said. "Wear proper PPE."

May 18-24 is National Safe Boating Week.

processed-EFDC773A-76BE-41E7-9B1C-F87FD4ABD527.jpeg

Virginia Beach

VBFD, Coast Guard help rescue 3 people following boat fire off Cape Henry coast

Madeline Miller
7:30 AM, Mar 08, 2024

The Coast Guard says you need to check both your boat and your gear before you head out.

“Have the required number of fire extinguishers, throwables, register your beacon if you haven’t already done so," U.S. Coast Guard Chief Amanda Fenstermacher said. "File a float plan, and if you haven’t you can also contact the Coast Guard Auxiliary and have a free vessel examination before you hit the water."

Other recommendations include checking for fuel or oil leaks, making sure ropes and lines haven’t dry-rotted, and making sure there are no cracks in the hull.

According to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, there were 59 incidents reported to the department in 2023 involving 85 vessels.

2023 Virginia DWR boating incidents graphic

Of those incidents, at least one was fatal and more than five involved property damage.

The Elizabeth River had the second-most incidents reported to the department in 2023.

2023 Virginia DWR boating incidents location graphic

The Coast Guard says once on the water, don’t forget about life jackets.

“Wear your life jacket when operating in the water," said Fenstermacher. "It is federal and state law for (anyone) under 13 years old to wear a life jacket on the water."

The Coast Guard says they see the tragic results of people not following the advice, and they want people to enjoy the water safely.

More stories from Portsmouth

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway