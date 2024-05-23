1 person with third-degree burns after Portsmouth boat explosion

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The street outside United Shipboard Alterations and Repairs in Portsmouth was full of emergency vehicles Wednesday night after a boat exploded while it was being worked on.

The general manager said they were working on his boat to get it ready for the season, and he was even planning to go down to Florida with it over Memorial Day weekend.

He thinks static electricity may have ignited the gas in the boat.

He also said one of the people working on the boat suffered third-degree burns and was still in the hospital Thursday. Another person had minor injuries.

While this explosion happened on land, it's an example of the dangers that can happen with boating.

“Always follow the proper service manual for the specific engine on your boat in general and each specific component you’re working on," U.S. Coast Guard MK1 Ethan Wenzel said. "Wear proper PPE."

May 18-24 is National Safe Boating Week.

The Coast Guard says you need to check both your boat and your gear before you head out.

“Have the required number of fire extinguishers, throwables, register your beacon if you haven’t already done so," U.S. Coast Guard Chief Amanda Fenstermacher said. "File a float plan, and if you haven’t you can also contact the Coast Guard Auxiliary and have a free vessel examination before you hit the water."

Other recommendations include checking for fuel or oil leaks, making sure ropes and lines haven’t dry-rotted, and making sure there are no cracks in the hull.

According to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, there were 59 incidents reported to the department in 2023 involving 85 vessels.

Of those incidents, at least one was fatal and more than five involved property damage.

The Elizabeth River had the second-most incidents reported to the department in 2023.

The Coast Guard says once on the water, don’t forget about life jackets.

“Wear your life jacket when operating in the water," said Fenstermacher. "It is federal and state law for (anyone) under 13 years old to wear a life jacket on the water."

The Coast Guard says they see the tragic results of people not following the advice, and they want people to enjoy the water safely.