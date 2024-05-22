Possible small boat explosion seriously injures several people, starts fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A possible small boat explosion in Portsmouth has injured several people.

A boat being maintained inside a building "had a failure" leading to a "possible small explosion" and commercial fire, according to the city.

There are several people with serious injuries being treated at local burn centers, the city said. There are no fatalities.

Fire crews are still at the scene trying to extinguish the fire.

News 3 has a crew headed to the scene.