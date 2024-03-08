VBFD, Coast Guard help rescue 3 people after sailboat catches fire off Cape Henry coast

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three adults were rescued after a sailboat they were on caught fire off the coast of Cape Henry, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department (VBFD).

VBFD assisted with the rescue after the U.S. Coast Guard asked them for help just after 3:30 a.m. on Friday, March 8.

The three people on the boat had jumped into the water, officials say. They were picked up by a pilot boat and examined by EMS personnel, officials added. There were no injuries reported.

Around 7 a.m., VBFD told News 3 that the Coast Guard and VBFD were still managing the sailboat fire.

It’s unclear what caused the fire. We’ll update this article once we learn more.