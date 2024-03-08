Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

VBFD, Coast Guard help rescue 3 people after sailboat catches fire off Cape Henry coast

water generic
Posted at 7:30 AM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 07:30:43-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three adults were rescued after a sailboat they were on caught fire off the coast of Cape Henry, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department (VBFD).

VBFD assisted with the rescue after the U.S. Coast Guard asked them for help just after 3:30 a.m. on Friday, March 8.

The three people on the boat had jumped into the water, officials say. They were picked up by a pilot boat and examined by EMS personnel, officials added. There were no injuries reported.

Around 7 a.m., VBFD told News 3 that the Coast Guard and VBFD were still managing the sailboat fire.

It’s unclear what caused the fire. We’ll update this article once we learn more.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If You Give A Child A Book