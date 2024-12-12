13-year-old girl reported missing since Friday: PPD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police are searching for 13-year-old Zhinae McLaurin, who was last seen on Dec. 6. in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

This is the second time she has been reported missing, as she was reported missing July 30., but returned home two days later. Here's PPD's report:

Zhinae McLaurin is a black female and has black hair; she is 5’01” and 95 pounds..

We urge those with information on their whereabouts to contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com. As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.