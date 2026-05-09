2 found dead in Portsmouth shooting investigated as murder-suicide, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after two people were found dead inside a home early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were called around 12:40 a.m. Saturday to the 4600 block of Greenwood Drive after a 911 caller reported a shooting.

As officers arrived at the residence, police said they heard a single gunshot from inside the home. Officers then forced their way inside and found an adult man and an adult woman suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Portsmouth Fire & Rescue pronounced both people dead at the scene.

Police said the case is being investigated as a murder-suicide. No additional information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Portsmouth Crime Line, by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, texting **TIPS (8477), or through the P3 Tips app.

Police said tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if information leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property or drugs.

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