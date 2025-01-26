33rd annual Echoes of Joy Resources event provides vital resources in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Members of the Portsmouth community spread positivity and care for those in need during the 33rd Annual Echoes of Joy Resources Event held Saturday.

This event is designed to benefit the homeless and disadvantaged population in the area.

Approximately 500 individuals were fed, and many received health screenings, free haircuts, and bagged lunches to-go.

Organizers emphasized that such a significant event would not have been possible without the generosity of the local community.

"We have had people do their coat drives for us, and organizations have made toiletry bags. We’ve had individuals, volunteers, simply knocking on our door asking how they can help. There is a need in Portsmouth, and people recognize it. They want to help," said Khadijah Chatmon with the event. "It’s important to note that we are not alone, and there are people who care about us. We need to come together as a community to make things happen."

In addition to food and health services, guests had access to social services, counseling, and a clothing closet at the event.

The success of the Echoes of Joy Resources Event highlights the strong spirit of community support and compassion in Portsmouth.