PORTSMOUTH, Va — Portsmouth police are looking for 79-year-old Howard Lee Gaskins, who was last seen July 19 in the 4800 block of Portsmouth Blvd.

Gaskins is 6 feet, 2 inches and weighs 200 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes, according to PPD.

Those with information on Gaskins's whereabouts are encouraged to call 757–393–8536.