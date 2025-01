PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth house caught fire early Thursday morning, according to Portsmouth Fire Rescue & Emergency Services.

Crews responded to the fire at 2:39 a.m. in the 900 block of Dandridge Drive.

The report said an active fire was coming from the roof when firefighters arrived. It took crews less than two hours to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported, but the occupants were displaced.

The fire was marked accidental by the Portsmouth Fire Marshal Office.