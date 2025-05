PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after an accidental shooting in Portsmouth Wednesday, according to the city's police department.

Police say around 1 p.m., a shooting was reported in the 3800 block of Towne Point Road. There, they found the teen and took him to the hospital.

The injury is non-life-threatening, police say.

Police did not share how the teen was shot by accident, but they did say they're not looking for any suspects.