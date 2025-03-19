ConnectFest creating opportunities for job seekers young & old

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Economic Development Department is connecting those in need of essential resources and work.

Portsmouth@Work is a resource for Portsmouth residents who seek job readiness training. Sonja Briggs, a workforce development specialist, says they are wanting to help those who have been impacted by layoffs.

"Instead of waiting for the aftermath of what is to come from the different layoffs and federal workforce. We just want to be proactive," Briggs said.

Watch related coverage: Job help for local veterans expands reach in wake of Defense Department layoffs

Job help for local veterans expands reach in wake of Defense Department layoffs

This program assists with resume building, interview preparation, and actually connecting those in need to over 50 employers directly. It's a call to action with the help and support of organizations like the Urban League of Hampton Roads, Bon Secours, Sisters in service and other community partners.

"We’re all organizations that can assist in any type of services be it veteran services. They just need to attend any of the ConnectFest events and we will get them to the services that they need. Don’t give up," Briggs said.

Watch related coverage: How could additional DOGE cuts impact Virginia?

How could additional DOGE cuts impact Virginia?

On April 17, the Portsmouth Economic Development Department is hosting a Youth Career ConnectFest at the Virtual Learning Center off of Airline Boulevard. This event is aimed at young job seekers between the ages of 15 ½ - 21. Parents are encouraged to attend.

On April 23 and 30, a Resource ConnectFest is being hosted at Fountain Park and Dale Homes respectively. This free event features live music, free food, bounce houses, and most importantly, community support. Here, Portsmouth families can be connected with essential resources for employment opportunities.