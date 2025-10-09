‘Devastating Circumstance’ | Church steps in after fatal Portsmouth house fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A fire that claimed the life of a 65-year-old woman early Tuesday morning in Portsmouth has been ruled accidental, officials say.

The Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed the fire was likely caused by an electrical malfunction. The victim, identified as Danielle Erika Mary Bielinstein, was found inside the home and did not survive.

The city’s Office of Building Official is now overseeing demolition of what remains of the structure.

In the wake of the tragedy, a local church is stepping up to support the surviving family member, Bielinstein’s sister, who lost all of her belongings in the fire.

Father Derek Harbin, rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Olde Towne, said the church began collecting donations the same afternoon to help the sister begin rebuilding her life.

“We believe that one of our missions is to show God's blessing on the neighborhood, and when tragedies happen, that gives us an opportunity to reach out and be the loving hands and feet of God in just a devastating circumstance,” Harbin said. “Being able to give funds for her to just pick up her life and have the dignity to pick the things that she needs as she begins her new life, I think, is really important.”

The church has already raised more than $500 online, with more donations coming in daily, according to Harbin.

He said both the community’s quick response and the efforts of Portsmouth and U.S Navy firefighters are reminders of the neighborhood’s strength and compassion.

To donate to the family, you can find more information here.