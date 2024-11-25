Hampton woman wants answers 2 years after her brother was killed in quadruple shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Hampton woman wants answers after her brother was killed in a quadruple shooting in Portsmouth in 2022.

Shecora Lee reached out to News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones, who's kept in contact with the family since the shooting and is following through on her original reporting.

Kelsey first met Shecora when her brother, Georgio Lee, was shot and killed in his sleep two years ago.

Charges were recently dismissed against Antwann Gore, one of the men accused in the shooting. In January, a jury found his relative, Raymond Gore, not guilty on all charges.

"This is something that I don't want to see anybody go through, but both sides have lost," said Shecora Lee.

"We don't want the wrong people falsely accused for something that they didn't do. Nobody wants that. But everybody wants justice for their loved one," she added.

Shecora describes her brother as a family man, a hard worker, and overall, a caring person.

"If they say these are not the people who did this crime, then who did? He never saw it coming. But I just thank God he was a good person. He lived each day as a good person," Shecora said.

She says the city where her brother spread his light dimmed his.

"Portsmouth, you can do better than this," said Shecora.

She shared the following message with News 3 to make an impact on whoever is responsible for her brother's death:

"If you can remember anything, if you've seen anyone, call the police. That doesn't make you a snitch, call the police. Four innocent people—four are dead. Where do we go from here?"

The Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney's office told us a lack of evidence and credible witnesses required for a conviction in the case played a role in the charges being dismissed.

Shecora says she will continue to fight to get answers. She plans to have a private investigator by the end of the year to look into her brother's case.