Heavy rains impact region; Portsmouth Public Schools end school day early due to flooding

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — On Thursday, heavy rain impacted much of the Hampton Roads region with most areas seeing two to three inches of rainfall.

The News 3 First Warning Weather Team says the highest totals were in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Newport News.

In the late morning, Portsmouth Public Schools announced it was releasing students early “due to the flooding of roadways and calls for additional rain throughout the day.” PPS schools also canceled after-school activities and the School Board Meeting.

This heavy rain comes as communities across the region look for ways to keep floodwaters out of homes and off of streets.

Right now, Portsmouth is developing its flood resilience strategy to protect neighborhoods near the water and inland. Residents can fill out a questionnaire to give their thoughts on the issue, and the city says recommendations for projects will follow.

Last week, the Virginia Beach City Council was updated on the city’s ten-year flood protection program, and on Monday, Norfolk held another open house focusing on its flood strategy and planned projects.

