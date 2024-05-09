Watch Now
Highlights from Portsmouth Senior Sports Days

Posted at 3:41 PM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 15:41:16-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Department of Parks and Recreation said it hosted its annual Senior Sports Days this week from Monday, May 6 to Thursday, May 9.

The Parks and Rec Department said the event honors Older Americans Month. This year the month was themed 'Powered by Connection.'

The Portsmouth Senior Station and the Portsmouth Task Force on Aging said they partnered on this four-day event to inspire and motivate people to never stop moving.

The event took place at the Neighborhood Facility at 900 Elm Avenue, the Senior Station, at 3500 Clifford Street, and the Sportsplex at 1801 Portsmouth Boulevard.

