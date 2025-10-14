I.C. Norcom & Churchland to finish 39 seconds of football game interrupted by gunfire near stadium

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — I.C. Norcom and Churchland high schools will complete the football game that was interrupted by gunfire near the stadium in Portsmouth last Friday night.

In video captured by WTKR News 3 at the game, with 39 seconds left on the clock and Norcom in the lead by 1 point, 11-10, multiple gunshots rang out.

Players sprinted off the field and spectators scrambled off the bleachers.

Churchland led 10-0 at the half before Norcom stormed back with 11 unanswered points in the second half.

If the score holds, Norcom would hand the Truckers just their second loss this season, and it would be considered an upset.

Watch related: Business owner remains optimistic after gunfire near Norcom football game

Portsmouth business owner remains optimistic about community after gunfire at high school football game

Police tell WTKR News 3 that the gunfire was not at the stadium or on the grounds of the school, but came from nearby.

There were no reported injuries from the incident and police have not shared an update about who was involved in the shooting.