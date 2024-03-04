Lanes on Route 164 in Portsmouth reopen following crash

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — All lanes on Route 164 in Portsmouth have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash caused miles-long delays, according to VDOT.

The crash happened in Portsmouth around 7 a.m. on Monday near the ramp at Towne Point Road, VDOT says.

Shortly after the crash, delays were roughly 3 miles long. All lanes reopened around 8:30 a.m.

It’s unclear how the crash happened and if anyone was hurt. We’ll update this article once we learn more.

