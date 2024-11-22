LGBTQ+ crisis hotline sees surge in prank calls

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A national advocacy group reports a surge of prank calls on the LGBTQ crisis hotline over the past few weeks.

Trevor Project'ssuicide prevention hot line, which is a national LGBTQ advocacy group has been dealing with more people calling in, but not for help.

A local LGBTQ advocate describes these prank calls as shameful and heartbreaking, but yet says they're not surprised.

Watch related coverage: Virginia Beach School Board approves resolution recognizing LGBTQIA+ History Month

Virginia Beach School Board approves resolution recognizing LGBTQIA+ History Month

"These calls are going to continue. So many people deflect hate towards our community," said Nyonna Byers, founder and executive director of ETSI Health Clinic.

Nyonna Byers is an advocate for the LGBTQ community and owns her own health clinic in Portsmouth. She works hand in hand with members of the LGBTQ community.

Trevor Project leaders say they're not surprised in the spike in hate calls because the LGBTQ and transgender community has been a subject of debate during the election cycle. According to the Trevor Project, they saw 700% more calls than usual.

Watch related coverage: Signs at LGBT Life Center in Norfolk vandalized as Virginia State Police say hate crimes are up

Signs at LGBT Life Center in Norfolk vandalized as Virginia State Police say hate crimes are up

Data released by the FBI this fall shows there's been an increase in hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people in recent years. Here in Hampton Roads, Nyonna says she's dealt with similar circumstances at her own businesses. Leading her to implement new safety measures.

"We're putting cameras in the hallway, we're tinting our windows. In January, were bringing security in. We just don't want to be a target when it comes to hate crimes," said Byers.

The increase in hate crimes means organizations like the Trevor Project and local advocates are working harder than ever to support people in need. The ETSI clinic in Portsmouth is open Monday to Friday and offers free peer support groups, and therapy for trauma survivors.