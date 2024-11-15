Watch Now
Man arrested in connection to Jefferson Street homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was arrested Thursday in connection to a homicide on Jefferson Street which took place on Oct. 20.

Jamel Raiquon Jones, 27, was wanted on charges of first-degree murder, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, malicious wounding, shooting across roadway, and discharge of a firearm in a public place.

Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Jefferson St around 5:30 p.m. where they found a man shot. The man, who was later identified as 44-year-old Danyelle Akoya Lee, died later as a result of his injuries.

Two other men were treated as a result of the shooting but survived, police say.

Jones is currently in custody and being held without bond.

