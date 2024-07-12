Man sentenced to 15 years after being convicted of shooting 2 teens in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man has been sentenced to 15 years after he was found guilty of shooting two people in Portsmouth, according to Portsmouth's Commonwealth's Attorney.

On Monday, Marque Alijah Mills was sentenced to 15 years followed by 10 years of supervised probation for fatally shooting a 17-year-old and seriously injuring another 17-year-old on March 1, 2020, prosecutors said.

Mills was convicted of shooting the two teens in the 1000 block of Cherokee Road, where we met with them to sell vape cartridges. One teen was treated for their injuries at a hospital, but the other teen died at the scene, police say.

After the shooting, detectives say Mills, who was 21 at the time,turned himself in to detectives in connection to the shooting.

Mills was sentenced on charges of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.