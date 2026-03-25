Mayor Jones pushes for clinic funding as 4,400 patients could lose care

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Mayor Phillip Jones of Newport News is calling on the General Assembly and state agencies to restore services at Fishing Point Healthcare Clinic, which announced suspended services last week due to a breakdown in Medicaid payments.

“This is a serious public health issue impacting vulnerable residents across Newport News and Hampton Roads,” Jones said in a Facebook post. “Fishing Point also serves Downtown Newport News and operates the area’s only community pharmacy, making this disruption even more alarming.”

More than 4,400 patients must transition their care elsewhere by April 15, including primary care, dental services, pharmacy access, and physical therapy.

Watch previous coverage: Thousands of Medicaid patients lose access as Portsmouth clinic pauses care

Thousands of Medicaid patients lose access as Portsmouth clinic pauses care

Fishing Point Healthcare CEO Lance Johnson said the clinic’s decision stems from unresolved Medicaid billing issues with the state.

According to Johnson, Medicaid stopped reimbursing the clinic for services provided under a federal 638 contract, an agreement that allows tribal organizations to manage healthcare programs, and no payments have been processed since April of last year.

“I urge the General Assembly and relevant state agencies to prioritize a swift resolution to this reimbursement issue,” Jones wrote in a letter to members of the Hampton Roads State Delegation.

Johnson emphasized that the clinic’s closure is temporary.

“Once that funding source comes through, then we will be able to reopen the doors and be able to see patients,” Johnson said.

The situation highlights broader concerns about Medicaid access and administrative delays.

Reporting from WTKR News 3 has previously noted ongoing challenges within the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services, including provider payment delays and administrative backlogs that can disrupt care for low-income residents.

WTKR previously reached out to state delegates for comment, Senator Mark Warner’s team sent back the following statement:

"Senator Warner and his team are continuing to track this matter and hope that it is resolved as soon as possible. Ensuring the health of all Virginians — including those on Medicaid — is the senator’s top priority."

As the deadline approaches, thousands across Hampton Roads must now navigate an already strained healthcare system in search of new providers with no clear timeline for when, or if, services at Fishing Point will resume.