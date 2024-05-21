Watch Now
Mercy Chefs deploy to Houston after storm impacts the area

Mercy Chefs
Posted at 12:59 PM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 12:59:11-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth-based non-profit Mercy Chefs deployed to Houston after a storm ripped through the area.

Nearly 200,000 people in and around Houston, Texas are still without power days after a storm impacted the area.

The utility company in the region said it was working to get the lights back on.

The team at Mercy Chefs said they were cranking out more than 10 thousand meals to those affected, some of which hadn't had a hot meal since Thursday night.

