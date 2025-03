PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth said there are 'multiple victims' following a shooting Sunday night.

Around 9:10, the police department said officers were called to the 2900 block of Arcadia Avenue. That's just north of Portsmouth Boulevard.

Authoriites did not immediately provide any other details including the severity of injuries or how many victims were involved. There was no information about suspects or motives.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest.