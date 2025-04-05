Mustard Seed Place celebrates a year of empowering women and girls

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Mustard Seed Place has created a nurturing space for women and girls, fostering collaboration, creativity, and growth.

Community members came together to celebrate the progress made, in just one year.

Portsmouth organization celebrates one year in operation with plans for new museum

The Mustard Seed Place has welcomed ten woman-owned businesses and touched the lives of 9,000 individuals, building a foundation for future growth and creativity.

As the community gathered to celebrate, the message was clear: women and girls need spaces that allow them to thrive.

“We need spaces to grow, spaces to build, spaces to be creative, and spaces to collaborate,” emphasized Tamika D. Mallory.

The weekend long celebration was honored by social justice leader Tamika D. Mallory, who shared her insights on the need for community unity.

“Now more than ever, coming together is vital for our community,” Mallory stated, underlining the role The Mustard Seed Place plays in fostering this in Hampton Roads.

“When you build diverse communities, and you have diverse ideas, that is how we strengthen our community as a whole,” Mallory tells News 3.

With the current climate in America, Mallory reiterated the necessity of coming together in spaces like The Mustard Seed Place. “We’re going to need to come together in spaces like this more than ever before."

As The Mustard Seed Place moves into its next phase, it continues to honor the legacy of women visionaries,

by having a museum highlighting each contributor.

That's set to open in December of 2025.