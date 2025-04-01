Person of interest sought in case of man found dead in Portsmouth dumpster fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth detectives are looking for a person of interest in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in a burning dumpster last year, according to the city's police department.

Police say they're trying to locate Robert Leon Parker, 49, for questioning.

Parker, who also goes by "Pee Wee," is 6'1" and weighs about 240 pounds, police say. He has a full-sleeve tattoo on his left forearm and a scar near his right eye.

Parker was identified by police as a person of interest Tuesday — about four and a half months after Kurtis Lee Watson, 45, was found dead in a dumpster.

Police got a call about a body that was discovered while a dumpster fire was being put out the night of November 18. The dumpster was on the property of property Bethel Worship Center Church in the 3600 block of Pepperwood Court, the pastor of the church confirmed to News 3.

Police opened a homicide investigation and identified the body about a week later.

Anyone who knows where Parker could be is asked to call police at 757-393-8536. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.