Police investigating fatal shooting in Portsmouth

Posted at 4:41 PM, Apr 22, 2024
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth said they were investigating after a fatal shooting that involved a vehicle crash on Tuesday, April 2.

Officers said they responded to a report of a shooting at around 6:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, police say.

Once on scene investigators said they found Yolanda Jenise Jackson unresponsive with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said they performed life-saving measures until Jackson could be taken to the hospital where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators have asked for the public's assistance in finding Antonie Danielle Speight, 28. Investigators said Speight is a person of interest in connection to this case.

Police described Speight as being 6'04, 150 pounds, with a tattoo of a cross on his forehead.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Portsmouth police at (757) 393-8536.

Callers seeking to remain anonymous may call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

