Police searching person of interest in Portsmouth homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth say they are looking for a 20-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in June.

Kymel Raymond Ahmad, also known as Ky, is a person of interest in the shooting, police say.

On June 27 around 1:45 a.m., officers found a man who had been shot in the 1400 block of Talley Circle, according to police. The man was taken to the hospital but did not survive, police added.

Police identified the man who died as 25-year-old Quashawone D. Perry.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. You can also call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.