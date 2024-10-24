Portsmouth business owners voice concerns about violent crime

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — People who live and work in Portsmouth want to put an end to violent crime.

Police Chief Stephen Jenkins addressed the issue at a forum Wednesday. He said although violent crime is down from last year, the department needs more officers and the public's help reporting crimes.

After a recent series of crimes in the downtown area, business owners hope for quick action too. This week they voiced concerns to the city and police saying violent crime should be considered a public emergency.

News 3 stopped by High Street Thursday.

There business owners explained they heard gunshots last weekend. A man was injured in a shooting Oct. 20 between Court and Middle Streets.

Others who work along that city block said the weekend shooting was just one of several violent incidents that have hit too close to home. One worker said her relative was injured by a stray bullet a short distance away on London Street two weekends ago. The worker didn't want to be identified out of concern for becoming a target.

Chief Jenkins spoke about that incident. He said it started as a fight between people in a parking garage.

"It's important to know we have a victim who was minding her business asleep in her home. And based on activities that were going on in the city that night, based on basic conflict resolution that was not used that night, we had a bullet go through a wall and shoot someone," said Chief Jenkins.

We're told the victim is recovering and police are looking for suspects in that case. They ask anyone with information on that case and other cases to come forward. Police encouraged residents to use the Police to Citizen resource for reporting incidents.

"I implore individuals that have information that relates to gun violence and homicides please . . . reach out to us and provide that information. You can do it anonymously," said Chief Jenkins.

Further down on High Street you'll find Tony Goodwin's Market Street and General Store. He's frustrated by the violence too.

"Just like any other downtown urban area people come down, they have a good time, they get a little rowdy. [There is] shooting and random gun shots in the early hours of the morning," said Goodwin.

He and others in Portsmouth don't want these incidents to drive people away, especially as Portsmouth's been actively working to bring in more businesses to the newly-named Innovation District in the High Street Corridor.

So business owners asked the city to put some limits on late-night establishments until the police department is more fully staffed. That suggestion is in addition to other work in the citymeant to address the root causes of violence.

And business owners want the public to know the area is taken seriously as a safe and family-friendly space.

"We have overcome the stigma of a downtown a long time ago. This is just a bump in the road that we want to make sure is taken care of expeditiously," said Goodwin.

That's backed up by a decrease in violent crime in the city. Police said violent crime, which includes murder, rape and robbery, is down 15 percent this year between Jan. 1, 2024 and Sept. 30, 2024 compared to the same time frame last year. Though police saw increases in other types of crime, like shootings into occupied dwellings.

Business owners, of course, hope crime rates continue to fall as they look forward to a busy autumn season.