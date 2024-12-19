Portsmouth grandmother gets 3 years after toddler ingested fentanyl and died

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth grandmother was sentenced to three years in prison followed by five years of supervised probation in connection to the death of her 2-year-old granddaughter.

Karen Jackson pleaded guilty to child abuse and neglect, and involuntary manslaughter in court Monday.

Jackson's sentence is as follows, according to the Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney's office: Five years for the child abuse and neglect charge with five years suspended and 10 years for the involuntary manslaughter charge with seven suspended, meaning she'll serve three years.

She will also be under five years of supervised probation upon her release.

Prosecutors say Jackson's granddaughter ingested fentanyl and died while under her supervision.

During probation, Jackson must maintain uniform good behavior, pay the court costs, remain drug-free, successfully complete a substance abuse assessment and have no unsupervised contact with a child under the age of 12, prosecutors added.