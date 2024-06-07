Portsmouth High School recruits go to Army amid challenges to bring in new servicemembers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It’s no secret the military is facing recruiting challenges. Those challenges are the result of a variety of factors.

Zion Clifton, Jerome Chew and Ethan Rochefort are seniors at Churchland High School in Portsmouth and are joining the Army right out of high school.

“The thing that made me want to join the Army is the fact that I want to serve my country and I want to be part of something greater than myself," said Clifton.

“This is a family tradition and I really want to get out and explore the world," said Chew. "Start becoming more of an adult, start becoming more of a man, honestly."

“I wanted to serve my country just in general," Rochefort said.

At a U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in December, military leaders said the Army, Navy, and Air Force failed to meet their fiscal year 2023 recruiting goals. The Marines Corps and Space Force met their goals.

A representative from the Coast Guard wasn’t part of the hearing, but according to the U.S. Naval Institute the Coast Guard reported being short about 3,500, junior, non-rated members.

“We hear different things about ‘Well, I can’t do this, I can’t do that'" U.S. Army recruiter Sfc. Brandon Wynn.

Wynn is the recruiter for the three students. He encourages people to not rule out military service because you don’t think you’re qualified.

“Have faith, talk to your recruiter, and just give it your best," Wynn emphasized.

Some recruitment challenges include the labor market, awareness and not qualifying.

According to the Army, 50% of kids say they don’t know much about the military. More than 70% of kids don’t qualify for military service, the Army says. That can be for a variety of reasons, including obesity, drugs and physical and mental health.

Clifton, Chew, Rochefort and Wynn are glad to be part of something positive.

“I feel very proud because I’ve seen what my father can do, I’ve seen what my mother can do," said Chew.

“I feel like I’m boosting Portsmouth’s (reputation) and I'm going against normal stereotypes," Clifton said.

“My dad, he's a cop here. I know that he really cares about this city," Rochefort said, "And that feels good to do something to help.”

"I'm born and raised in the 757, (in) Chesapeake," Wynn explained. "When I found out I was able to become a recruiter in 2021, I automatically wanted to come back home and change my community."

Clifton is going into the Army as a culinary specialist. Chew is going in as an ammunition specialist. Rochefort is going in as a Patriot Missile System operator and maintainer.

Chew is scheduled to leave for basic training later in June. Clifton and Rochefort are scheduled to leave in July.