PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are working to learn more about a deadly shooting after two men walked into a hospital with injuries.

Two men who had been shot walked into the Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

One of the men is dead, according to police, and the condition of the other man is unclear.

Police are still trying to piece together what happened and where.

