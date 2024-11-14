Portsmouth police looking for suspect in connection with shooting on High Street

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is facing charges following a shooting that happened last month near I.C. Norcom High School, according to Portsmouth police.

Police say they are looking for 20-year-old Jamari Tykel Keeling. The shooting happened on Friday, October 22 just before 3:00 p.m. in the 200 block of High Street, according to police.

Police say that witnesses told them that someone was shooting from a gray SUV near the high school. Keeling’s last known residence is a downtown Suffolk residence.

Watch related coverage: 'This was a targeted event:' Windsor man arrested after police say he shot at police officers in Portsmouth

'This was a targeted event:' Windsor man arrested after police say he shot at police officers in Portsmouth

He is charged with shooting from a vehicle to endangered persons.

Police urge those with information about this incident to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com. As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court.

Watch relate coverage: Teen injured in Portsmouth shooting caused by an argument over a parking spot, police say

Teen injured in Portsmouth shooting caused by an argument over a parking spot, police say

If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.