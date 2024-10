PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police are looking for a woman who was last seen in August:

Name: Autumn Shelton

Age: 22

Height & Weight: 5'1, 165 pounds

Last seen: August 31, 2024, in the 5600 block of River Mill Circle in Portsmouth. A black female with black hair and brown eyes and normally wears glasses.

Those with information on her whereabouts should call 757–393–8536.