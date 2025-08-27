Portsmouth restaurants face new rules: Entertainment permits now required for late hours

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — New rules are now in effect for Portsmouth restaurants and entertainment venues after the city council voted to update its entertainment ordinance Tuesday night. The measure passed 5-2 and will impact how late businesses like Bar 9 in the Cradock area can stay open.

Bar 9, an upscale restaurant, received its official entertainment permit at the meeting. Renata Brown, the restaurant’s managing member, said the new approval allows Bar 9 to extend its weekend hours.

“We have been approved, so we are able to open later on Fridays and Saturdays to 2 a.m.,” Brown told WTKR.

What’s in the New Ordinance?

The updated ordinance outlines several key changes for businesses operating in the city:



Private clubs are no longer allowed to operate in the same space as restaurants or entertainment venues.

Restaurants can operate from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. without an entertainment permit.

Establishments that want to stay open until 2 a.m. must now obtain a special entertainment permit.

Any venue with more than two documented police responses in a 12-month period may face City Council review or permit revocation.

All restaurants and entertainment establishments must follow all safety, alcohol, and compliance guidelines.

The rules will be enforced by the city’s zoning administrator. Violations could result in temporary closures. Restaurants with revoked permits may face a six-month ban and a review of their alcohol licenses if they are suspended, revoked or surrendered.

While city leaders say the changes are intended to promote safety, some local business owners are expressing concern.

“I understand people under 18, you know, them having a curfew,” Brown said. “But I'm a grown adult. I should be able to hang out and come in and do what I want to do, to what time I want to do it, without anybody putting a curfew on me.”

Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover emphasized during the council meeting that the ordinance is about protecting residents and ensuring that entertainment venues remain safe.

Since opening in March, Brown says Bar 9 has always prioritized safety. Even before the new ordinance passed, she said her business had already implemented a comprehensive security plan.

“I had already contracted with a security company,” she said. “I had already put my paperwork in to have the Portsmouth Police Department provide extra security in the parking lot.”

After months of delays and financial setbacks while trying to secure an entertainment license, Brown says she’s focused on building a safe and enjoyable space for the community.

“I don’t want to be tempted to keep going to the casino to gamble,” she added. “I want to go somewhere in my area, to small businesses, and be able to support them as well.”

City officials noted that existing businesses already operating legally are grandfathered in and should not see changes to their operations.

You can find the meeting minutes and agenda from Tuesday’s meeting here.