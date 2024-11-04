Portsmouth shipyard worker who went missing over a week ago found dead

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The body of Derrick Fluellen, a missing Portsmouth shipyard worker, was recovered, his family confirmed to News 3 Monday.

Watch previous coverage: Search operation for missing shipyard worker performed in the Elizabeth River, officials say

Search operation for missing shipyard worker performed in the Elizabeth River, officials say

Fluellen was last seen over a week ago on Saturday, October 26 working on a ship at Portsmouth Marine Terminal, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said the search for Fluellen–which took place the weekend he went missing and the following Thursday–included boats in the Elizabeth River, a helicopter, sonar and cell phone data.

Watch previous coverage: Mother of missing Portsmouth shipyard worker hoping for answers

'I just want to hug my child:' says mother of missing Portsmouth shipyard worker

The circumstances leading up to Fluellen’s death are unclear. News 3 has reached out to the Virginia Port Authority Police Department–the agency that’s been investigating his disappearance.

This article will be updated as we learn more. Stay with News 3 for updates.