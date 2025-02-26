Portsmouth teen arrested, charged following Towne Point Road double shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting that left two males seriously hurt in Portsmouth, according to police.

Raquan Delvonta Avery, 19, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, shooting within a building, malicious shooting, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a concealed weapon.

Warch: Shooting in Portsmouth leaves two men with life-threatening injuries

The shooting took place on the 3500 Block of Towne Point Road on Feb. 23. Authorities say they obtained video footage of the incident, which led to Avery's arrest. They saw Avery get followed by a 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male as he entered a business. A fight then took place between the 17-year-old male and Avery — police say this is when Avery initially shot both of the unnamed men.

The release then says Avery shot the 18-year-old male again as he fled the scene.

When police arrived, they found the two males suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital and now remain in stable condition.

On Monday, Portsmouth police shared surveillance video of two suspects they believed were involved in the shooting. They confirmed that Avery was one of the suspects seen in that video.

Later that day, Portsmouth police tracked down Avery's vehicle. After obtaining a search warrant, Avery's vehicle was seized. Police say they found numerous firearms and evidence from the shooting after searching through his car.

Avery was also arrested and charged for an unrelated shooting in the city of Chesapeake.