Portsmouth urges people to call 911 for post-Debby damages

PORTSMOUTH, Va — The intersection of Rodman Ave and Turnpike Road is closed due to a downed power line. Dominion Energy has utility crews on scene to repair the damage and the road will remain closed until repairs are complete.

A spokesman from Portsmouth Energy Management encourages "citizens to contact 911 to report any downed power lines and strictly avoid approaching them."

Portsmouth energy also reported to intersection of Kelly Drive and Deep Creek Blvd also have downed power lines, but no injuries reported.