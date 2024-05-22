Portsmouth woman sentenced for death of her two-year-old son

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Commonwealth's Attorney for the City of Portsmouth said Pinya Rae Starr was sentenced for child abuse and neglect after the death of her two-year-old son Kiyan Spears.

On February 28, Starr was found guilty by a jury for the death of her son. Today she was sentenced to 5 years, with 4 years and 6 months suspended, followed by 5 years of supervised probation.

Kiyan suffered multiple blunt force injuries to his head, a brain bleed, and other internal and external injuries contributing to his death, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney.

Starr's sentencing hearing was handled by Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Haille Hogfeldt.