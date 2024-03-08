Watch Now
Portsmouth woman wins $3 million from weeks-old Mega Millions ticket

Posted at 8:03 AM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 08:03:22-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth woman recently found out that she was sitting on a $3 million prize for over a month.

Melena Hill bought a Mega Millions ticket for a drawing on Jan. 9. Over five weeks later, she took her ticket out of her nightstand and realized she had won a multi-million-dollar prize.

“My stomach had butterflies. I screamed a bit!” she told the Virginia Lottery.

Her ticket matched the first five numbers, which usually amounts to a $1 million prize. However, since she bought a Megaplier, her earnings were tripled to $3 million.

Hill’s winning ticket was purchased at the Murphy USA gas station in Suffolk.

