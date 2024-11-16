Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at busy Portsmouth intersection

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A 26-year-old man is facing a murder charge and several other counts following a deadly shooting at High Street and Frederick Boulevard in Portsmouth.

Police say they arrested Javonte Gray around 11:30 p.m. Friday in connection to the shooting death of Robert Mallory, 40, earlier in the day.

Officers were called to High Street and Frederick Boulevard for a shooting around 2:45 p.m. There, they found Mallory suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where police say he died.

According to a release, detectives with the Major Crimes Unit were able to find Gray and get him into custody and he is being held in the Portsmouth City Jail without bond. He has been charged with second degree murder, shooting from a vehicle, shooting in roadway and three additional gun charges, including being a violent felon with a firearm.

