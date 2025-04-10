Suspect wanted after camera catches indecent exposure incident: PPD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Investigators are searching for a man who was caught on camera doing indecent exposure on Wednesday, according to Portsmouth police.

Around 4:35 p.m., police were informed about the indecent exposure incident. Police say a security camera captured a man engaging in an "illicit activity" while peeking through an office window. This took place on the 300 block of Crawford Street.

Investigators are seeking the public's help in finding the suspect.

Portsmouth Police Department

Police say he is a Black man with a slim build and short hair. He was last seen wearing dark pants, black shoes, and a black T-shirt with an orange/yellow mask on the front over a long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at (757) 393-8536 — you can also contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.