PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A teenager was rushed to the hospital following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Portsmouth, according to police.

Police said it happened around 1:30 in the London Oaks neighborhood.

News 3's crews could see crime scene tape in the area, and police were going into one of the buildings.

According to reporter Erika Craven, the scene was just steps away from ShotSpotter technology.

Police did not release any other details, but News 3 is working to learn more.