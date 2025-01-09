YWCA to host 'Dry January' event in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The YWCA of South Hampton Roads will host a special event to help local women lead lives without alcohol on Thursday night.

"Sparkle Without Spirits: A Girl's Night Out" will be hosted at the Mustard Seed Place in Portsmouth.

General admission is $5, but you can also grab a free ticket if you follow YWCA South Hampton Roads on social media and tag a friend.

Visitors are encouraged to dress in their best sparkly attire to enjoy free virgin drinks and engage with like-minded women working to live alcohol-free.

There will also be a panel discussion celebrating healthy lifestyles and live mocktail demonstrations.