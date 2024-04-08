Hampton Roads birds tested for suspected avian flu

SUFFOLK, Va. — At Rehoboth Farm in Suffolk, raising birds is a big part of the business.

“It’s a few thousand dollars per group of birds that we invest into," said Rehoboth Farm Owner-Operator Joshua Guptill. "Then, the profits that we would make off of that is pretty substantial."

WTKR

Guptill said highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly referred to as bird flu, is always in the back of his mind.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife said that since early March, sick and dead birds have been found in the northern neck, middle peninsula and Hampton Roads regions of Virginia. The National Veterinary Services Laboratory is still testing to confirm bird flu.

“We’ve been working with the same hatchery since 2011," Guptill explained. "They regularly screen for the avian influenza."

The disease has a variety of symptoms and can lead to entire flocks of birds having to be killed. It’s most commonly found in wild waterfowl.

When there is concern the disease may be in the area, Guptill said he contacts his hatchery right away.

“I ensure they’re clean on their side (and) that’s not going to affect my batches throughout the year," said Guptill.

As of April, 1 cattle in Texas and Kansas and one person have tested positive for the virus in 2024 and the virus has been confirmed in a Michigan cattle herd, according to the CDC.

“Typically, when we see episodes of influenza in the birds it’ll run its course over a few years," Virginia Department of Agriculture State Veterinarian Dr. Charlie Broaddus said.

Broaddus encourages people not to touch dead birds.

“If there’s a number of them dead at the same time, say five or so, that a person sees dead at the same time the Department of Wildlife Resources has requested that they be contacted about that," Broaddus said.

Similarly, he recommends contacting the Department of Agriculture if dead poultry groups of dead poultry are found.

At Rehoboth Farm, Guptill said once he gets birds he takes several steps to make sure they’re safe and healthy.

“Raising the birds on the ground where we haven’t sprayed anything, where there’s no herbicides or pesticides," Guptill said. "Starting in the brooder a nice, clean environment in there. Clean water. We don’t use any antibiotics or medicines."

“I think the key to what we’re doing, it really lies in a healthy animal from the beginning," he continued. "We believe in full transparency on our farm. We are open 24/7. If you want to come check us out and see what we’re doing, I’m glad to show people around."

To report birds to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, call 855-571-9003 or e-mail wildlifehealth@dwr.virginia.gov. To report birds to the Virginia Department of Agriculture, call 804-692-0601 or e-mail vastatevet@vdacs.virginia.gov.