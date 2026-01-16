Holland Road speed limit increases to 45 mph as cameras come down in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Changes are coming to Holland Road in Suffolk. Speed cameras are being removed, and the speed limit is increasing from 35 to 45 miles per hour starting Friday.

I spoke with drivers along Hamburger Alley who are happy about the changes after years of construction and speed restrictions.

"The 35 was just too slow, it's just bad," said Ethan Turley, a Suffolk resident who has been driving along Holland Road for years.

Turley was among many drivers who received tickets from the speed cameras during the construction period.

"I definitely got a ticket right down the road for going 55 in a 35," Turley said.

The speed limit increase coincides with the completion of major road improvements that are now open to traffic. The changes have been long-awaited by residents in the area.

"I mean I'm happy cause we been living out here since 2018 and it's a nightmare this construction has been going on forever," one driver said.

The 3.1-mile project began in 2021, widening U.S. 58 with additional lanes in both directions. The improvements also include safety enhancements such as a multi-use path, a 5-foot sidewalk, and signal upgrades.

Suffolk Police Chief James "Danny" Buie emphasized that drivers must continue following traffic laws despite the speed limit increase.

"If we obey the speed limit and everybody's going the speed limit or under there's no need for the police to allocate resources out there for people to run radar," Buie said.

The improvements were designed to enhance traffic flow, visibility, and safety throughout the corridor. While the speed cameras have been removed, officials remind drivers to continue obeying posted speed limits.