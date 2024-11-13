Suffolk mayor 'relieved' after apparent win in city's mayoral race

SUFFOLK, Va. — News 3 is following through, continuing our coverage of the Suffolk mayor’s race.

As of Nov. 13, according to the state Department of Elections, we now have an apparent winner.

“It’s been a very, very long week," Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman said about the week since Election Day.

Watch: Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman has narrow lead in reelection race

Duman was feeling relieved Wednesday as the apparent winner of the city’s mayoral race.

As of Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Elections was reporting all votes were in but the city had until Nov. 15 to certify the results. The State Board of Elections will certify the election results statewide on the first Monday in December.

“The election, if nothing else, has really brought to the forefront that the two main concerns that a lot of our citizens have are land use issues and traffic," said Duman.

As News 3 has reported, at one point Duman and challenger Clint Jenkins were separated by just 68 votes.

Watch: Some local races in Suffolk remain close as work begins to certify votes

According to the Department of Elections, that gap was at 161 votes as of Wednesday.

That means the margin of victory for Duman was still small enough for Jenkins to be allowed to ask for a recount.

“If Mr. Jenkins is in a position where he can ask for that recount and he chooses to do that, I don’t blame him one bit," Duman said.

In an interview with News 3 the day after the election, Jenkins said he hadn't decided if he would ask for a recount.

Watch: How to handle growth takes hold in race to be mayor of Suffolk

“Let’s just see how the process goes and then I’ll make a decision," Jenkins said.

News 3 called and texted him Wednesday, asking for an interview. He said he would send a statement, but hadn't as of late Wednesday afternoon.

A candidate in a race eligible for a recount has 10 days after election results are certified by their local electoral board to call for a recount.

Watch: Suffolk mayor highlights city's growth in annual State of the City address

State election law says if a recount is called for, the chief circuit court judge in the locality where the recount was called will hold a preliminary hearing to set recount procedures, including when it will happen.

The actual recount will be overseen by the judge and two other judges chosen by the Chief Justice of Virginia’s Supreme Court.

In the meantime, Duman is focused on serving the city for another four years including addressing infrastructure issues.

“I will promise everyone that will be my primary concern," said Duman.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Duman said he had not talked with Jenkins.