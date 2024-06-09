Two displaced by house fire on Edgewood Ave. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue said two people were displaced by a house fire on Edgewood Ave early Sunday morning.

Crews said they responded to the 100 block of Edgewood Ave for reports of a residential structure fire at around 3:15 a.m.

Multiple engines arrived to find smoke showing from a one-story detached residential structure, and fire showing from a bedroom window.

Crews entered the building to fight the fire while a rescue crew used a ladder to search the bedrooms.

Heavy fire damage was found in the bedroom, crews said, and extensive smoke damage was done to the entire building.

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire and the American Red Cross is assisting two displaced adults.

No injuries were reported.