West Nile, Eastern Equine Encephalitis detected in mosquitoes in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Mosquitoes are not just annoying. They also pose a health risk.

The city of Suffolk reported on July 26 that West Nile and Eastern Equine Encephalitis had been detected in mosquitoes in the city.

“I just try to be careful," said Suffolk resident Kevin Purdie. But he doesn't let the tiny pests stop him.

Watch: What's being done to control mosquito population

Here's what's being done to control the mosquito population

“I have to still live, so I have to go outside," said Purdie.

He does, however, take precautions, such as wearing long-sleeved shirts and using bug spray when he has to go out.

Watch: What's worth spending money on and what's not to control mosquitoes

Best ways to get rid of mosquitoes

West Nile has been detected in the several areas of the city: Kingsboro Heights, Lake Kennedy Estates, Williamstown, Beamon’s Mill, Hobson Area, and Nansemond Shores.

A horse in southern Suffolk also tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis, the city said.

Watch: Horses rehabbing after being seized from Pasquotank County

Horses seized from Pasquotank County facility seized, rehabilitation begins

Both viruses can cause flu-like symptoms, and in rare cases are deadly; however, the city said there has never been a case of a human contracting EEE in Suffolk.

"West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States," according to Virginia State Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Julia Murphy.

Virginia averages about seven West Nile cases each year. Cases of EEE in humans may only occur about once a decade, Murphy added, but are more common in horses.

“The likelihood of EEE being more impactful from a human health standpoint is greater than West Nile, but of course if you’re a vulnerable person, immunocompromised, or an older person, West Nile can be pretty devastating, too," said Murphy.

Watch: Why is Lyme Disease often undiagnosed, misdiagnosed

Why Lyme disease often goes undiagnosed or misdiagnosed

To help control the mosquito population, the city’s fire stations, along with many other city buildings, have what "mosquito dunks" available.

"You put them, like the directions say, in the ditches where standing water is or low-lying areas and they kind of work for themselves," said Suffolk Fire Department Capt. David Sweat. "It’s everybody’s benefit...to take care of their own residence.”

The dunks are part of a city program. They’re available to residents 18 and older and with proof of residency.

WTKR

There are other ways to help, though.

Remove standing water from your property and stay inside the hour before sunset and sunrise. When you do go outside, use mosquito repellent and wear loose-fitting, light colored pants and long-sleeves.

The city said mosquito control is increasing in the affected areas. That control includes mosquito surveillance, treatment of standing water, and truck-mounted sprays.